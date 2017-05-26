Detroit-area traffic stop arrest to be reviewed by police

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) " A suburban Detroit police chief says her department will investigate the arrest of a man who was pulled from his car after an officer shattered a window on the vehicle.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan posted dashcam video of the April 2016 traffic stop arrest and sent a letter Tuesday to the Taylor Police Department. Chief Mary Sclabassi told MLive.com that her department will conduct a "thorough and diligent investigation."

Taylor officers stopped a car driven by Calvin Jones, who was traveling with his wife and a boy. Jones apparently declined to provide identification. The video shows an officer pulling on the driver's side window, breaking it.

The officer claimed Jones was reaching for something between seats. Jones says he was just trying to unlock his seat belt.