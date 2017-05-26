UN: Proposed US funding cuts would make UN's work impossible

UNITED NATIONS (AP) " The U.N. spokesman says President Donald Trump's huge proposed cuts in U.S. funding for the United Nations would make it "simply impossible" for the world organization to carry out essential work to promote peace, combat poverty and provide humanitarian assistance.

Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday the U.N. will wait to see what the U.S. Congress does with the proposed budget, "but we will need resources to deliver on our mandates."

The United States is the largest contributor to the U.N. budget, reflecting its position as the world's largest economy. It currently pays 25 percent of the U.N.'s regular operating budget and over 28 percent of the separate peacekeeping budget.

Trump's budget submitted Monday would cut funding for U.N. peacekeeping by $1.3 billion, over 50 percent, and the regular budget.