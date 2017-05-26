Suspicious item found as police raid house in connection to Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack

Bomb disposal officers have evacuated an area in Wigan, Manchester, according to reports.

British police investigating the Manchester attack have found a potentially suspicious item and have evacuated the area as a precaution, Reuters is reporting.

Resident Tom Piper said the whole street had been evacuated. The 25-year-old told the Press Association: "The police apparently turned up at 1.30am in the morning with guns and stormed the place.

"Then they've been there all day, mainly just one or two police sat outside. Then about four or five-ish it looked like forensic people were there and then all of a sudden, about half-six, we all got told to evacuate."

Another witness saw a bomb disposal squad unloading what appeared to be a specialist remote device to assist their search.

