Israel defense chief appears to confirm Trump leaked intel

JERUSALEM (AP) " Israel's defense minister appears to have confirmed his country's intelligence was leaked by President Donald Trump during a meeting with Russian officials this month.

When asked about the affair in a radio interview, Avigdor Lieberman said Israel made a "specific correction" in its dealings with the U.S.

It was the first comment by a senior Israeli official on the matter. U.S. officials have said Trump shared Israeli intelligence in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Trump said while visiting Israel this week that he didn't mention Israel by name in the meeting.

"Everything we needed to clarify with our friends in the United States was done," Lieberman said in an Army Radio interview. "We made clarifications."

He provided no further details, but touted "unprecedented" intelligence cooperation with Washington.