Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Victims identified

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A teen attending her first ever concert, a daughter and her step-father and a former primary school teacher are among the final victims of the Manchester Arena attack to be named.

Here is a list of the victims:

Courtney Boyle, 19 and Philip Tron, 32

Courtney Boyle, 19, and her stepdad Philip Tron, 32, have been confirmed dead following the Manchester arena terror attack.

Their death was confirmed on Newcastle's Metro Radio.

Courtney's mother, Deborah, said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock. You made me so proud with all you had achieved.

"And my gorgeous crazy Philip you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Her father added: "I am going to miss my baby girl for the rest of my life. I will never forget you and I will love you forever."

The pair had been the subject of a desperate Facebook appeal by Deborah shortly after the blast.

She said: "My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing tonight in an attack at Manchester tonight please share and help find them I need them home safe."

The devastated mum added: "Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron have not been found I am in Manchester waiting for news!!!!!!"

Continued below.

Related Content Queen meets young Manchester bomb victims on visit to children's hospital and calls attack 'very wicked' Manchester crowd spontaneously sings Don't Look Back in Anger following minute's silence Video Family pay tribute to Olivia

Courtney was a Crimonology and Psychology student at Leeds Beckett University.

Elaine McIver

The off-duty police officer killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack was Elaine McIver, the family has revealed.

The Cheshire Police officer's partner Paul was also injured in the explosion.

A family statement read: "Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, aunty, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for."

"She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

"She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

The BBC earlier reported the officer was a mother-of-two, whose partner was also at the concert and is critically injured.

Their two children are also said to be receiving treatment.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14

The parents of Eilidh MacLeod, who had been missing since the attack, have confirmed that she died in the attack.

In a statement, they said: "Words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh."

"Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

"As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time."

Eilidh and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who are both from the Hebridean island of Barra, in Scotland, attended the concert together. Both were initially reported as missing but Laura was in hospital, with severe burns. They were at the concert to celebrate Eilidh's birthday, The Sun reports.

As Grande was on her final song the girls sent a text message to Eilidh's mum Marion, who had accompanied them to Manchester, asking her to pick them up. It was the last time she heard from her daughter. It was Laura's first concert according to her father, Michael MacIntyre.

Wendy Fawell

A former primary school teacher has been revealed as another victim of the Manchester bombing.

Wendy Fawell, from Otley, West Yorkshire, is confirmed to have died in Monday night's explosion.

St Oswald's C of E Primary School, in Leeds, said on Twitter: "It is with deepest sadness

that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy."

The 50-year-old was about to leave the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte, along with a friend and her sons, when they were caught in the attack.

Charlotte was taken to hospital with injuries.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19

A desperate dad drove "through the night" in a bid to find his teenage daughter and her boyfriend who died after the suicide attack at Manchester Arena.

Young couple Chloe and Liam, from South Shields, South Tyneside, were missing since the blast.

Both sets of parents left their houses at 4am and drove to Manchester in a bid to trace the teens.

Chloe's dad Mark Rutherford said: "We don't know anything. We are at the Etihad station just waiting for news. I drove through the night to get here.

"My wife phoned me and said 'something's happened in Manchester'."Amy Ridley, Chloe's best friend, told ITV News Tyne Tees: "I want to hear my best friend's voice again and make sure her and her boyfriend are okay.

"I love them both and wouldn't know what to do without them."

A statement from their families said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not.

"They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

"They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable. Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate.

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Chief Hopkins said officers had spoken to all the families of the 22 people who were killed in the bomb blast.

"We are doing all we can to support them," he said.

Chief Hopkins also revealed his officers were currently searching a home in central Manchester in relation to the terror attack on Monday night.

A controlled explosion was used to enter the premises.

"I think it is very clear this is a network we are investigating.

"The level of activity is intense and continuing at a fast pace."

At least 13 of the 22 victims have been named as family and friends share special tributes to their lost loved ones.

Nell Jones

Nell Jones, a 14-year-old student, is the latest to be named among those who were killed at an Ariana Grande concert.

The Cheshire student's school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive, confirmed the teen had died at the terror attack in Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Her parents rushed to Manchester to search for their daughter, who they had reported missing after the concert.

Head teacher Dennis Oliver told British media his pupils were informed of the news their classmate was among the 22 who were killed.

"I have just done six assemblies to tell the pupils. Children are all over the place crying. We are all devastated."

Nell's friends described her as a bright teen and a 'very popular girl' who was always bright, positive and smiling.

Nell attended the concert with school friend Freya Lewis, who was pulled from the arena by Bradford couple Phil and Kim Dick after she "staggered" and "collapsed" in their arms.

Sadly Nell could not be found.

Nell was believed to have been on crutches at the time.

Pal Katie Leather said: "Thank you everyone for trying to help. Unfortunately it has been confirmed she did not survive the attack. RIP Nell Jones."

She added: "RIP Nell Jones, you were an amazing person and didn't deserve anything like this, we are going to miss you so much."

Nick Lewis, Freya's dad, said: "Our situation is impossible to describe but the amazing support that everyone has shown us has been breathtaking.

"After ten and a half hours in surgery she is stable. The staff at the hospital have been incredible.

"Freya has been sewn, bolted, drilled and bandaged back together. It is going to be a long climb but we are on the first step. We really know how much you all care."

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett, a 29-year-old PR manager also died in the blast.

Mr Hett's former partner Russell Hayward, who had appeared with his "soulmate" on the TV show Come Dine with Me, confirmed the tragic news in a tweet.

"We got the news last night that our wonderful, iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't

survive," Mr Hayward wrote.

"He left the world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply.

"Thankfully I have his wonderful and amazing friends to keep each other strong, I love you Martyn. I always will."

Soulmate doesn't even come close. Come back to us Martyn so we can watch last nights Corrie together pic.twitter.com/cXbehUgoxc — Russell (@RussellHayward) May 23, 2017

Hett had hundreds of friends - and thousands of loving fans online, after a series of appearances on TV.

In 2016, one of Mr Hett's tweets became viral after he shared a photo of his mum's stall at a craft fair. She hadn't sold anything, he told the world, and his heart was breaking for her.

He was also famous for his Deidre Barlow tattoo, which he appeared on TV to have covered up - by another, much larger picture of the Coronation Street character.

His original tattoo was just the word Deidre, written on his ankle in script. He described how he and his boyfriend had gone for a haircut, "still drunk from the night before", and "for some reason I decided to get Deirdre tattooed on my ankle".

Any @itvcorrie superfans out there who can match Martyn's Deirdre Barlow tattoo?

https://t.co/UQMSd5TKbb pic.twitter.com/bRnW4hwUlu — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) May 22, 2017

He'd picked the character because he was a Coronation Street superfan, his flat decked out with memorabilia from the soap. But he liked Deidre most of all, he said: "I love how common she is - a bit like me".

Mr Hett would go on to have his tattoo fixed - with a huge image of Deidre Barlow behind bars on his ankle.

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss, the mum of a child actress, also died in the Manchester Arena attack.

Her niece Laura Murray confirmed the news on Facebook.

Her final social media post featured a picture of her daughter, who starred in the musical Annie, and an older girl, with the words: "Excited girlies ready to watch Ariana."

A devastated Laura wrote on the social network: "She has passed thank you for sharing," before adding: "It's horrible."

Sorrell Leczkowski

Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, has also been confirmed dead after the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Her mother and grandmother are both recovering in hospital.

Her aunt and other family members have confirmed Sorrell is dead.

Sorrell's grandmother is critically ill, and has been unconscious since the blast.

According to her family, her grandmother had a 15-hour operation to remove shrapnel from her body.

Stacie Healey, Sorrell's aunt, started a fundraising campaign, writing: "After the Manchester attacks my mum was seriously hurt, she has had a 15 hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and legs, she is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side, he is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks, above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack, please please please donate so he does not have to worry about money as well as all this, thank you".

Olivia Campbell

Her face made world headlines when it went around social media as her mother tried to find her. Now it has been confirmed that Olivia Campbell has died.

Her mother Charlotte Campbell confirmed her daughter's death in a Facebook post. She

was 15.

In the heart wrenching post, Ms Campbell wrote: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Thousands of people have commented on the post, offering condolences from countries across the world including Australia, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico.

One Facebook user wrote: "I'm so sorry this world is so cruel. RIP beautiful girl. My condolences to your whole family and all of her peers."

Another added: "There is (sic) no words that could ease your pain. Your story has touched all of us here. My family and I were hoping and praying with you. We are so saddened for your loss."

In interviews after the attack, Mrs Campbell told media: "She was there with her best friend from school, he's been found he's in hospital. I'm not sure what condition he's in."

Breaking down, she added: "If anybody sees Olivia, lend her a phone she knows my number."

Marcin and Angelika Klis

The married Polish couple went to the concert to collect their daughters.

Angelika and Marcin Klis took a selfie together in the city centre shortly before going to the concert to pick their daughters up.

They were in the foyer of the stadium, waiting to take their daughters home to York, when the bomb was detonated.

Their daughters had been running a social media campaign looking for Mr Klis, 42, and Mrs Klis, 40.

One of their children was a student at the University of York.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told radio RFM FM a Polish couple had died, although their daughters had been found safe.

"The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead," he said.

Marcin was believed to be from Poland originally but worked as a cabbie at York Cars Taxi Service, a cab company in York.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, from Blackpool, was killed at the Manchester Arena after going to pick a friend's daughter up.

The 50-year-old, who was a receptionist at South Shore Academy School, was collecting the youngster with her pal after they had dinner.

Her husband Mark Taylor, a former Hartlepool United, Blackpool and Wrexham winger, was away in London at the time and confirmed the tragic news.

He told BBC Lancashire: "She was full of life and very energetic with the children, going to functions and all sort of different things like skiing. We had loads of happy times.

"She actually travelled with one of her friends to drop her children off to the concert. Her and her friend were just having some food waiting for the concert to finish.

"They went back to pick them up as arranged. They were waiting in that area where the explosion happened and unfortunately Jane didn't come back. Her friend fortunately was OK, and the children were taken to safety."

Mark said one of their daughters is travelling in Australia and said letting her know was "one of the biggest challenges".

He added: "We got in touch with her quickly enough to tell her what the situation was. Someone at the council arranged flights for her to come back, without any thought."

Friends paid tribute to Jane on Facebook, with Wayne Wareing saying: "RIP, Mrs Tweddle.

"We had some laughs when I came in school for Richard.

"You always seemed to make me walk out laughing when I came in raging. You had a big heart and a loveable character."

Saffie Roussos

The mother of a tragic eight-year-old girl massacred in the Manchester terror attack apparently has no idea her daughter is dead as she is fighting for life in hospital.

Saffie Rose Roussos was the youngest of the 22 victims so far and was separated from her mum Lisa Roussos and elder sister Ashlee Bromwich in the carnage last night.

She died of her injuries after the attack, and her mother Lisa and older sister Ashlee are undergoing treatment for shrapnel wounds.

British authorities have confirmed one victim was of primary school age, noting that the remainder were mostly teens or young adults.

A neighbour and family friend has revealed Lisa has no idea her daughter is dead as she is currently in a coma in hospital, The Sun reports.

Her father also had no idea of the horror unfolding as he arrived at Manchester Arena to pick up his family.

He said: "He went to pick them up and arrived to find his wife in a critical condition, his elder daughter injured and his younger daughter lost.

"I thought he meant lost in the crowd but heartbreakingly he meant lost forever, as in the end.

"I am praying the mum pulls through and copes with the tragedy of finding out when she does about her daughter."

Chris Upton, head teacher at Tarleton Community Primary School near Preston, confirmed the tragic news and paid tribute to a "beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

Saffie's mum and sister are being treated for shrapnel wounds in separate hospitals.

A statement from Mr Upton said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

"Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

"Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.

"We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time."

Kelly Brewster

A family member has confirmed Kelly Brewster died in the terrorist attack.

Ms Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her sister, Claire and niece, Hollie Booth.

She reportedly 'shielded' her young niece from the deadly blast.

The Mail Online reports she had put a deposit on a house with her boyfriend, Ian Winslow, just the day before the attack.

Tracy Booth said her granddaughter, Hollie Booth, had broken both of her legs and Hollie's mother had broken her jaw.

Ms Booth wrote on Facebook: "I just hope my granddaughter Hollie Booth, her mum and Kelly Brewster will be OK, I hope my Hollies legs r going to be ok (sic)."

Commenting on the post, Paul Dryhurst said: "I understand she [Kelly] was behind Hollie and shield her with her body (sic)."

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees were confirmed dead today, after they were missing last night.

Mrs Howe's daughter and son Jordan and Sasha put out calls on social media to try and locate them.

The two women were friends from Royton, Oldham.

They went to the Manchester Arena to pick up their children who had been to the Ariana Grande concert.

Megan Hurley

Megan, from Liverpool, was named as the fourth victim of the attack.

A fundraising page has been established in the schoolgirl's named to raise funds for her family to hold a funeral for her, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Helen McDermott, from Halewood just outside Liverpool, who set up the page said: "We're raising £500 ($866) to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Arena on 22/05/2017.

"Let's help Megan Hurley's family as much as possible guys this is an awful time for the whole country but we can do our bit for our own!!!"

In a few hours the page reached its target, after more than 50 donations were made.

"Cannot believe the response of our wonderful Halewood/Liverpool locals and anyone else who has donated so far!!,' MC Dermott wrote.

"So heartwarming in such a gut wrenching situation!! The family must be beside themselves.

"To those of you who think your donation is small it doesn't matter!!!! Every penny counts and each pound we raise will be appreciated no matter how modest I'm sure!! To give anything at all shows caring, kindness and huge generosity!!

Stefanie Monaghan wrote on the page: "Thinking of all of you at this time. I only wish I could do more. You're in my thoughts."

Katie Brown added: "Can't begin to imagine what their family are going through! RIP Megan. Taken far too young."

Georgina Callander

Pop fan Georgina Callander, 18, was the first named victim of the Ariana Grande concert terror attack at Manchester Arena.

The Evening Standard reports Ms Callander was one of the 22 people killed when the attacker set off an explosive device at the end of the concert.

According to The Sun, the teen was described as a girl who "lit up the room".

Callander, who had the nickname of "Gina", had tragically written to Ariana Grande yesterday, telling the popstar: "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW".

But in an ominous tweet before she saw one of Grande's previous tours, she wrote: "Can (sic) wait to see you on the dw tour, its gonna kill me".

But close friends have said the teen was at the gig when an explosion ripped through crowds of concertgoers.

Friends took to social media to pay tribute to Gina, with one writing; "I'm so lucky to have met you and known you".

One friend paid tribute to Gina, writing: "I am in shock that such an amazing night could end so horrendously, nobody should ever have to worry about not leaving a concert, of all things, safe."

Karen David, an actor who had met Gina several weeks ago at a fan event, wrote a message to her fan, saying: "It's not fair, it's not right.

"It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away!"

John Atkinson

John Atkinson, 26, was also named as one of the dead.

Tributes to Atkinson have flooded in.

"Truly devastated for them all. What an amazing lovely man he was and blessed to have known him.xxx," one friend wrote.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page for the young man, saying the "one in a million" man deserved a proper send off.

- news.com.au