Rep: Ronnie Wood has lung lesion successfully removed

LOS ANGELES (AP) " A spokesperson for Ronnie Wood says the Rolling Stones guitarist has had a lung lesion successfully removed and is expected to make a full recovery.

Wood, who turns 70 next week, says in a statement that he is grateful to doctors who found the lesion in its early stages.

He is not expected to require further treatment and the procedure will not affect the Stones' upcoming tour, which kicks off in Europe in September.

Wood joined the Rolling Stones in 1975.