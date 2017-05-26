Sri Lanka police blamed for not stopping attacks on Muslims

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Opposition lawmakers and rights activists are blaming the Sri Lankan government for failing to stop a series of attacks on business places and mosques of ethnic minority Muslims over the past five weeks.

Victor Ivan, a prominent rights activist, said Wednesday that there has been a serious lapse in the role of police by failing to take effective measures to enforce the law and make arrests.

"It seems the rule of law has collapsed," he added.

Opposition lawmaker Anura Dissanayake also criticized the government's failure to act fast.

Muslims say 16 incidents, including arson attacks on shops and a mosque, intimidation and threatening of Muslims in different parts of the country, took place since April 16. No arrest has been made.

Attacks on Muslims in 2014 killed three and wounded 50.