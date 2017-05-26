Officials suspend Puerto Rico mayor accused of harassment

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Officials in Puerto Rico have indefinitely suspended a mayor accused of sexually harassing a policewoman who filed a complaint against him.

The Independent Special Prosecutor Office said Wednesday that Hector O'Neill also must turn over any government property including cars and cellphones.

Authorities say they also are investigating claims that O'Neill paid nearly half a million dollars to the police officer and her boyfriend.

O'Neill has refused to resign as requested by Puerto Rico's governor and rejects the allegations. He has said the case has been privately resolved and that no public funds were used.

O'Neill has been mayor of the wealthy city of Guaynabo located just southwest of the capital for more than two decades.