Queen meets young Manchester bomb victims on visit to children's hospital and calls attack 'very wicked'

By Danny Boyle

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Queen has met child victims of the Manchester Arena suicide bomb on a visit to a hospital where medics battled to save their lives.

She spoke to staff at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital who worked tirelessly through the night in the aftermath of Monday's atrocity.

The Queen told victim Evie Mills, 14, and her parents: "It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing."

Millie Robson, 15, was wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt as she met and shared words with the royal visitor.

The Queen asked Millie, who suffered injuries to her legs, if she had enjoyed the concert before the attack - prompting the teenager to reveal she had won two VIP passes and met the global superstar backstage.

The royal described the atrocity as "very alarming" and wished Millie, from Co Durham, a speedy recovery.

"It's not something you expect at all," the Queen said to father David, who was waiting at the exit of the arena for Millie when the bomb exploded.

She also spoke to Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, and her mother, Kathy.

She met scores of staff who had worked through the night, shaking hands and sharing words with many, before visiting a ward where four young girls who were injured in the concert blast are recovering.

Twelve children under the age of 16 - among the 64 casualties - were taken to the hospital by ambulance following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

- Daily Telegraph UK