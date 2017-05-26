Manchester crowd spontaneously sings Don't Look Back in Anger following minute's silence

By Adam Boult, Henry Bodkin

Traffic came to a halt in Manchester on Thursday morning as the city paused to observe a minute's silence for those killed in Monday's terrorist attack.

Mancunian's gathered in St Ann's Square for the memorial event, among them Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Lord Mayor Eddy Newman, council leader Sir Richard Leese, and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Warren Smith.

Gathered around floral tributes, the huge crowd fell silent at 11am - and, after the minute passed, the crowd erupted into a spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger by Manchester band Oasis.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

The Guardian's Josh Halliday spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the woman who started the impromptu singalong. She said: "Don't Look back in Anger - that's what this is about. We can't be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future.

"We're all going to join together, we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 25, 2017

In Albert Square, which on Tuesday evening hosted a defiant vigil less than 24 hours after the suicide bomber's blast, scores gathered in the shadow of the imposing town hall to pay their respects.

Tony Walsh, a facilities mangers, said: "It's been hugely sad, the atmosphere in the city has completely changed, but we've come together and we're supporting each other."

Applause broke out at the conclusion of the minute's observance before people returned to work.

A heavy police presence remains in the city centre, with armed officers visible at most railway stations and major landmarks.

