Image of Asia: Injured elephant stuck in swamp

In this photo by Anupam Nath, a domesticated elephant stands by an injured 10-year-old wild elephant stuck in a swamp in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in India. Veterinarians are treating the male elephant's injured leg to help it get out of the swamp, where it has been trapped for at least five days. The sanctuary is 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. Such events are becoming increasingly common in the state, which has a large population of wild elephants. Many stray from their herds and enter swampy areas or nearby villages in search of food.

AP This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings