Playboy model who shot nude of unwitting woman in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The Latest on the court case involving a Playboy model who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body has appeared for the first time in court to resolve a criminal charge.

Lawyers for Dani Mathers met with a prosecutor in a judge's chambers Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn't "unsee" the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.

Cole says prosecutors Mathers to plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.

