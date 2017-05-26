5:03am Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Libyan security force: Brother of alleged Manchester bomber "was aware of all the details" of attack plans

CAIRO (AP) " Libyan security force: Brother of alleged Manchester bomber "was aware of all the details" of attack plans.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 05:04:20 Processing Time: 55ms