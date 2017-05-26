3:41am Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Albania probing cell providers' alleged price abuse

TIRANA, Albania (AP) " Albania's competition authority has started a preliminary investigation against three mobile operators for allegedly fixing the tariff for the pre-paid cellular phone packages.

A decision made available Wednesday said the three unnamed providers had changed their tariffs for pre-paid users by means of "a prohibited agreement."

It said the three providers that make-up 95 percent of the Albanian market were operating in an oligopolistic manner "to abuse with their dominating position."

A report from the preliminary probe is expected in three months.

Albania has high mobile phone usage. There are 5.3 million subscriptions in a population of just 3 million for its four cellular providers " Vodafone Albania, Telekom Albania, Albtelecom Mobile and Plus Communication. Around 90 percent of the market is pre-paid.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 03:41:07 Processing Time: 446ms