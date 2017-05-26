3:21am Fri 26 May
Somalia car bomb kills at least 4 in capital, police say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) " A Somali police officer says at least four people have been killed and more than 10 injured in a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the car had been parked outside a restaurant near the city's port.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. But the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.

Somalia's government recently declared a new offensive against al-Shabab, which has targeted military facilities, hotels and the presidential palace in recent months in Mogadishu.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

