Washington consultant charged in insider trading case

NEW YORK (AP) " A Washington consultant is among five people charged in an insider trading case stemming from secrets leaked from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Charges including conspiracy and securities fraud against consultant David Blaszczak are in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court in New York City.

Also charged is former CMS employee Christopher Worrall, who worked in the director's office as a special assistant when the leaks occurred.

Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The indictment says Blaszczak and others used "deceit, craft, trickery and dishonest means" to defraud the United States from 2011 through 2013 by obtaining confidential information from CMS.

It says Blaszczak then disclosed the information to others.