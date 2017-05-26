Cleared of murder after 24 years in prison

By AP

Philadelphia's Shaurn Thomas is a free man after being exonerated of a murder for which he spent 24 years in prison.

Thomas' conviction was removed during a hearing yesterday, and he was released from the prison in Frackville.

The 43-year-old says he got to use a cellphone for the first time and plans to eat the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster as his first meal.

Thomas was convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in 1990 while taking US$25,000 ($35,490) to a cheque-cashing store.

Thomas claimed he was at a hearing on the day of the killing.

The jury wasn't swayed, and he earned a life sentence in 1993.

Thomas says he doesn't hold a grudge and never lost faith he would be freed.