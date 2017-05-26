5:02am Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cleared of murder after 24 years in prison

By AP

Shaurn Thomas celebrates with lawyer Marissa Bluestine after he was released from jail yesterday. Photo / AP
Shaurn Thomas celebrates with lawyer Marissa Bluestine after he was released from jail yesterday. Photo / AP

Philadelphia's Shaurn Thomas is a free man after being exonerated of a murder for which he spent 24 years in prison.

Thomas' conviction was removed during a hearing yesterday, and he was released from the prison in Frackville.

The 43-year-old says he got to use a cellphone for the first time and plans to eat the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster as his first meal.

Thomas was convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in 1990 while taking US$25,000 ($35,490) to a cheque-cashing store.

Thomas claimed he was at a hearing on the day of the killing.

The jury wasn't swayed, and he earned a life sentence in 1993.

Thomas says he doesn't hold a grudge and never lost faith he would be freed.

By AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 05:02:45 Processing Time: 668ms