Temer under fire, calls in army

By Mauricio Savarese in Brasilia, Eraldo Peres

Brazil's President has ordered soldiers to restore order in the country's capital Brasilia after some government ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader's ouster.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to Congress to protest economic reforms that President Michel Temer is pushing through and to demand he step down amid a corruption scandal.

Scuffles between police and protesters who tried to jump a cordon mushroomed into a series of clashes in which officers fired tear gas and pepper spray to contain the crowd. Protesters set fires and used portable toilets as barricades.

Local media captured video images of military police firing pistols into the air. The Secretariat of Public Security issued a statement saying it would investigate the firing of weapons, saying that "this procedure is not used in protests". Earlier, it said one person had been injured by a bullet but gave no information on who fired the shot.

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Agriculture, and demonstrators smashed windows and doors at other ministries. Some government agencies were evacuated in response, the president's office said.

In a brief national address during the unrest, Defence Minister Raul Jungmann said troops were being sent to guard federal buildings, including the presidential palace. The weeklong deployment was authorised by a presidential decree which left open the possibility that soldiers could be used more widely in Brasilia. The decree said Jungmann would decide the scope.

"This mess, this mayhem is unacceptable," Jungmann said. "President Temer will not allow that."

Jungmann added that soldiers had already entered the Foreign Ministry, and televised images showed troops outside the presidential palace. In all, 1500 will be deployed, the Defence Ministry said.

Temer is struggling to retain power after the release of a recording that appears to capture him approving hush money for a convicted former lawmaker. Brazil's top court is investigating him for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption. He has denied wrongdoing and said he will not resign.

His unusual decision to call in the military could heighten anger against the Government if it is seen as the last gasp of a President trying to maintain his hold on power.

"This decree was never used in this context to protect an administration that is politically isolated," said Newton de Oliveira, a professor and security specialist at Mackenzie University in Rio de Janeiro.

He said he thought the Supreme Court might be called on to evaluate whether the move was constitutional.

Temer's office issued a statement yesterday saying the move was necessary after violence had put the lives and safety of public servants at risk. It said the President had determined that using the country's National Force, an elite police entity, would not have been sufficient.

He also denied the move was unusual, it said.

Many Brazilians see Temer as illegitimate because he came to office after his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached and removed. His popularly only plummeted once he began governing as he tried to pass economic changes meant to jump start the economy, which is in a deep and protracted recession.

A series of corruption allegations that have swirled around him and his administration also disillusioned voters.

Now, with the latest allegations against Temer himself, many Brazilians have had enough.