Orlando's not the only hot spot: theme park fun around US

Orlando's not the only hot spot for theme park news this season.

Disneyland in California debuts Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!

SeaWorld is launching new attractions in San Diego, including an educational Orca Encounter, an after-dark Electric Ocean display with live performers and Ocean Explorer, with aquariums and rides.

Several Six Flags parks around the country are opening a new dark ride called Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, while several other Six Flags debut a 4-D roller coaster called The Joker.

Cedar Point in Ohio has a new water park. Universal Hollywood launches a night-lighting display at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Park at OWA is opening this summer near Alabama Gulf Coast beaches, and H2OBX is a new water park opening on North Carolina's Outer Banks.