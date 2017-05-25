Danes ponder license for jet skis after fatal crash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) " Denmark's government wants to introduce a license for riding jet skis after two American students were killed in a crash earlier this month in Copenhagen's harbor.
Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen says it also would look at some kind of identification of jet skis, like a registration plate.
Pape Poulsen spoke Wednesday after a meeting to discuss measures to be taken after the fatal crash. A bill has not been crafted yet but a Parliament majority is likely to back it.
On May 6, a jet ski crashed into a boat filled with American students, killing two. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.
Current rules say recreational watercraft cannot be used closer than 300 meters (330 yards) from the coast.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings