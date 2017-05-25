10:22pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

10 highest-paid female CEOs

These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Virginia Rometty

International Business Machines Corp.

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 percent

___

2. Marissa Mayer

Yahoo Inc.

$27.4 million

Change: Down 24 percent

___

3. Indra Nooyi

Pepsico Inc.

$25.2 million

Change: Up 13 percent

___

4. Mary Barra

General Motors Co.

$22.4 million

Change: Down 22 percent

___

5. Phebe Novakovic

General Dynamics Corp.

$21.2 million

Change: Up 4 percent

___

6. Marillyn Hewson

Lockheed Martin Corp.

$19.4 million

Change: Down 4 percent

___

7. Irene Rosenfeld

Mondelez International Inc.

$15.8 million

Change: down 13 percent

___

8. Lynn Good

Duke Energy Corp.

$13.5 million

Change: Up 26 percent

___

9. Heather Bresch

Mylan NV

$13.3 million

Change: down 27 percent

___

10. Susan Cameron

Reynolds American Inc.

$13.1 million

Change: Down 3 percent

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 25 May 2017 23:11:30 Processing Time: 13ms