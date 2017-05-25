10 highest-paid female CEOs

These are the 10 highest-paid women CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
___
1. Virginia Rometty
International Business Machines Corp.
$32.3 million
Change: Up 63 percent
___
2. Marissa Mayer
Yahoo Inc.
$27.4 million
Change: Down 24 percent
___
3. Indra Nooyi
Pepsico Inc.
$25.2 million
Change: Up 13 percent
___
4. Mary Barra
General Motors Co.
$22.4 million
Change: Down 22 percent
___
5. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics Corp.
$21.2 million
Change: Up 4 percent
___
6. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin Corp.
$19.4 million
Change: Down 4 percent
___
7. Irene Rosenfeld
Mondelez International Inc.
$15.8 million
Change: down 13 percent
___
8. Lynn Good
Duke Energy Corp.
$13.5 million
Change: Up 26 percent
___
9. Heather Bresch
Mylan NV
$13.3 million
Change: down 27 percent
___
10. Susan Cameron
Reynolds American Inc.
$13.1 million
Change: Down 3 percent
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings