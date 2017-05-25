9:11pm Thu 25 May
Myanmar ethnic groups, government meet for peace talks

YANGON (AP) " Representatives from Myanmar's ethic rebel groups and the government have gathered in the capital for peace talks aimed at ending decades of ethnic rebellions in the country.

Delegates filled a conference hall in Naypyitaw on Wednesday for the start of the five-days talks, which come nine months after a first round of talks was held.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces high expectations from ethnic groups and the international community to end decades-long civil armed conflicts in various parts of the country.

Suu Kyi said Wednesday that her government would not pressure the ethnic groups into a cease-fire agreement, and would allow for open negotiations.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

