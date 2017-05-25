1 killed, dozens injured in caste violence in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) " Police say they've rushed in forces and arrested dozens of people to stop clashes that erupted when upper caste Hindus fired on Dalits belonging to the lowest rung of India's caste hierarchy in a north Indian town.

Police officer Aditya Mishra says one person was killed and dozens injured in the violence Tuesday. Angry Dalits set the homes of some upper caste Hindus on fire in retaliation.

Mishra said Wednesday that the Dalits were attacked while they were returning from a rally led by their leader in Saharanpur, a town in Uttar Pradesh state.

The area has been simmering with tension since one person was killed in a clash earlier this month.

Dalits in India continue to face discrimination and acts of violence by upper castes.