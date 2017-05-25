7:13pm Thu 25 May
Playboy model who shot nude of unwitting woman due in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) " A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge.

A lawyer for Dani Mathers said she's planning to show up at a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn't "unsee" the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.

Cole says prosecutors want a guilty plea and community service on a highway crew.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney says no plea deal has been offered.

