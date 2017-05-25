VATICAN CITY (AP) " President Donald Trump, Pope Francis open their meeting at the Vatican.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
VATICAN CITY (AP) " President Donald Trump, Pope Francis open their meeting at the Vatican.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 May 2017 18:44:08 Processing Time: 612ms