6:44pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump's food stamp cuts face hard sell in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump's budget builds on more than two decades of Republican efforts to cut food stamps.

With Republican majorities in the House and Senate, conservatives who have pushed for the cuts are hoping they can rein in the program's $70 billion cost.

But making changes has always proved a hard sell, especially in the Senate, where lawmakers have been hesitant to slash what is supposed to be a temporary safety net for Americans who find themselves unable to adequately feed themselves or their families.

And Trump's proposal could have a disproportionate effect on Republican-leaning states " seven of the 10 states with the highest food stamp participation supported Trump.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 May 2017 18:44:09 Processing Time: 623ms