6:25pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Moody's cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth

BEIJING (AP) " China has criticized a decision by the Moody's rating agency to cut its rating for Chinese government debt and defended Beijing's finances and economic reforms.

A finance ministry statement complained Moody's used "inappropriate methods" when it cut Beijing's credit rating and overestimated the scale of its economic difficulties.

Earlier Monday, Moody's cited China's overall rising debt and slowing economic growth in cutting its government's rating for local currency and foreign borrowing. The rating is still among the agency's highest but could lead to higher borrowing costs.

The agency warned China's economy-wide debt is expected to rise further.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 May 2017 18:28:43 Processing Time: 14ms