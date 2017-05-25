6:04pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

China's Geely to buy Lotus, take stake in Malaysia's Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " Chinese automaker Geely has agreed to buy a 49.9 percent stake in Malaysian manufacturer Proton, in a deal aimed at reviving the loss-making company.

Proton's owner DRB-Hicom said Wednesday that the deal involves Proton selling off its entire stake in British car manufacturer Lotus to Geely.

Geely, which controls Sweden's Volvo Car Group, will get a stronger presence in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia has been trying to resuscitate its formerly state-owned automaker for years. The company was privatized in 2012 but its market share dwindled to around 12 percent last year.

DRB-Hicom did not disclose financial details of the deal. It said the companies plan to sign a final agreement in July.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 25 May 2017 18:46:24 Processing Time: 90ms