Coroner: Police should have moved in earlier in Sydney siege

SYDNEY (AP) " Australian police have conceded they waited too long before storming a Sydney cafe to end a deadly siege in 2014.

The concession by New South Wales police on Wednesday came after a coroner concluded that police should have entered the Lindt Cafe sooner, rather than waiting to act until the gunman had killed a captive.

The coroner's findings came at the conclusion of a 2 1/2-year inquiry into the hostage crisis. Two hostages were killed, along with gunman Man Monis.

New South Wales Coroner Michael Barnes said police should have immediately stormed the cafe after Monis fired at a group of hostages who fled the building more than 16 hours into the crisis. Another 10 minutes elapsed before Monis killed a hostage, which finally triggered the police response.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

