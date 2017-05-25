5:48pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Philippine Catholic leader says a priest and several churchgoers have been taken hostage by gunmen in besieged city

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine Catholic leader says a priest and several churchgoers have been taken hostage by gunmen in besieged city.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 25 May 2017 18:40:53 Processing Time: 44ms