5:17pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Texas principal found dead by officials in school carpark

Dennis Reeves, was principal at Kirbyville High School. Photo / Facebook
Dennis Reeves, was principal at Kirbyville High School. Photo / Facebook

A Texas principal was found dead by police after a meeting in which he resigned.

Kirbyville High School Principal Dennis Reeves, 45, met with school administrators yesterday afternoon and handed in his resignation.

Following the meeting, Reeves took his own life in his pickup truck in the school's car park.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said officials called the police after about an hour because Reeves appeared to be sitting in his truck, which was still running.

The vehicle was in reverse gear, and Reeves' foot was on the brake, KTRE reported.

Brister said there was no indication Reeves was going to take his own life.

Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
Samaritans 0800 726 666
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 May 2017 17:17:37 Processing Time: 11ms