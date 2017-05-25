Texas principal found dead by officials in school carpark

A Texas principal was found dead by police after a meeting in which he resigned.

Kirbyville High School Principal Dennis Reeves, 45, met with school administrators yesterday afternoon and handed in his resignation.

Following the meeting, Reeves took his own life in his pickup truck in the school's car park.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said officials called the police after about an hour because Reeves appeared to be sitting in his truck, which was still running.

The vehicle was in reverse gear, and Reeves' foot was on the brake, KTRE reported.

Brister said there was no indication Reeves was going to take his own life.

- NZ Herald