Swindon judge throws disrespectful man in cells for calling him 'mate'

A defendant was thrown into the cells for being disrespectful after calling a judge "mate".

Sebastian Stroud, 35, had been asked by District Judge Simon Cooper how he planned to pay outstanding fines going back five years.

He muttered: "I'm not working mate," to which the judge retorted: "I am not your mate. I am not going to be spoken to like that," according to Daily Mail.

Stroud was warned he was close to being in contempt of court and was escorted to the cells at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

He was held for several hours for showing disrespect before being released.

The father of four was in court to admit a racially aggravated charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards police.

Officers called to a disturbance at his Swindon home found themselves being filmed by Stroud who became abusive and obstructive.

When officers arrested him to get him out of their way he reacted by shouting: "White b******, you c***, you're white, I'm black, you white b******."

The judge fined Stroud £160 ($295) with £35 ($64) costs and £30 ($55) towards victim services despite being told he had previous convictions for similar matters and unpaid fines.

