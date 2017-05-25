UN chief wants $40.5 million for Haiti cholera victims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) " Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asking U.N. member states to transfer $40.5 million in unspent funds from Haiti's peacekeeping mission to help communities and victims of a cholera outbreak that has afflicted over 800,000 people.

Guterres made the proposal in a report to the Security Council on Tuesday, saying the money is desperately needed for a trust fund that the U.N. had hoped would raise $400 million to provide aid to the families of victims and afflicted communities, and to help eradicate the disease.

So far, the report said only $2.67 million has been contributed to the fund from Chile, France, India, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Britain. Canada and Japan have separately contributed $8.5 million to assist Haiti.

U.N. peacekeepers are widely blamed for introducing cholera to Haiti.