AP Interview: Kofi Annan says Trump should talk to Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) " Former U.N. chief Kofi Annan says U.S. President Donald Trump should reach out and talk to Iran, which by signing the nuclear deal with six major powers and re-electing President Hassan Rouhani is trying to reach out to the world.

Annan, who heads a group of former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela called The Elders, said if he had the chance he would tell Trump his antagonistic policy toward Iran, including labeling it the enemy and a purveyor of terrorism, isn't going to do anything to bring peace to the Middle East.

He said in a telephone interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that "Iran is part of the solution" to the conflicts in the Middle East, including Syria and Iraq, "and we cannot get away from that fact."