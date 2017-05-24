11:01am Thu 25 May
Mark Zuckerberg, wife visit Massachusetts high school

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) " Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has visited the Massachusetts high school where his wife attended.

The 33-year-old billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, stopped by Quincy High School on Tuesday and made a donation to the school. The amount has not been disclosed.

Chan graduated from Quincy High as valedictorian in 2003.

Zuckerberg says in a Facebook post the couple had stopped by the school on their way to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Zuckerberg is set to deliver the commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday.

Zuckerberg was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday. He and Chan visited a middle school in Providence on Monday.

