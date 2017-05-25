Leeds woman jailed for threesome with schoolboys

By Alexander Robertson

A 40-year-old woman who was filmed having a threesome with two 14-year-old schoolboys has been jailed for two and half years.

Beverley Tillyer allowed three different boys, all aged 14, to have sex with her at parties held at her home, where they were allowed to drink and take drugs, according to Daily Mail.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Tillyer also visited the home of one of the teenagers, where she had sex with him.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said the offending took place over several months in 2008, when she was in her early 30s and ran a "chaotic household".

Tillyer had sex with the first victim on six occasions, twice with the second victim and on one occasion with the third victim.

The offending took place at her then home near Pontefract, West Yorkshire on all but one occasion.

The youngsters did not make a complaint at the time of the offending, however the abuse came to light in 2015 when a woman made an allegation to police.

One victim described how the abuse had led to a family breakdown, while another said it had affected his confidence and he feared seeing Tillyer.

After being arrested, Tillyer initially denied carrying out any abuse and claimed she had been raped by the boys.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters German jailed for threatening to kill former girlfriend by driving off a cliff Wyn Drabble: Dog whispering works a treat

She later pleaded guilty to three offences of sexual activity with a child.

Kate Bissett, mitigating, said Tillyer suffered from anxiety and a personality disorder.

She said: "She was seeking intimacy rather than seeking to exploit them for sexual gratification."

Jailing Tillyer, judge James Spencer, QC, said: "You took advantage of those boys when you should have shown a more responsible attitude.

"Of course they were willing participants but you were the adult.

"The adult has to take care of children even when they are 14 and think they know it all.

"Because of the degree of seriousness here, it does seem to me that there has to be a prison sentence."

Tillyer was also told she must go on the sex offenders register for ten years.

After the case Detective Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: "Tillyer took advantage of these impressionable children and committed sexual offences against all of them in full knowledge that her behaviour was both illegal and completely morally wrong.

"We are pleased she has been sentenced today and wish to commend the courage of her victims in disclosing what took place and supporting the prosecution.

"Tillyer will now have to serve a period of time in prison as punishment for her crimes and will also have to sign on the sexual offenders register for ten years.

"All victims of sexual offences in Wakefield can be assured that specially trained officers will always listen and that all reports will be investigated."

- Daily Mail