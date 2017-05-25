9:17am Thu 25 May
Venezuela's Maduro gives details of plan to rewrite charter

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) " Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has announced how members of an assembly to rewrite the constitution will be selected even as a top judge has rejected the initiative.

A Supreme Court judge on Tuesday criticized the socialist administration's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis. Danilo Mojica became the first member of the court to speak against the initiative. He said it was not the appropriate way to respond to a month and a half of street protests.

The opposition is demanding general elections.

Maduro gave details about how the people tasked with writing a new constitution will be chosen. He said 540 representatives will be selected in elections, and that the assembly will favor groups including workers and students over political and economic elites.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

