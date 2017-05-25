Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Touching video of victim singing to be played at funeral

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A touching family video of Manchester terror attack victim Olivia Campbell singing her favourite song will be played at her funeral, her parents have revealed.

Olivia, 15, from Manchester, was described as a pop mad teenager and her favourite song was John Legend's hit All of Me.

She twice auditioned for Britain's Got Talent and was said to be extremely talented.

Her life was cruelly taken away from her, along with 20 other innocent people, on Monday night after she attended Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena.

She was reported missing immediately after the attack, but her worried mother, Charlotte, and step-father, Paul Hodgson, were given the heartbreaking news last night.

Her family have released a touching video of Olivia singing the chart hit All Of Me at her grandmother's wedding and revealed it will be played at the teenager's funeral.

Hodgson received a call from the police liaison officer last night giving them the news that Olivia, had been confirmed dead.

He said: "I went and told Charlotte. I'd asked them to call me as we didn't want to get a knock at the door.

"Charlotte just broke down. She was calling me a liar and lashing out but I just had to hold her tight."

Hodgson, 47, was told that police had needed to wait until the arena was made safe before medics could get inside and retrieve 13 bodies - one being that of the attacker, the other 12 some of his many victims.

He paid tribute to Tottington High School pupil Olivia, who lived for her music and singing and dreamed of becoming a music teacher.

The "typical teenager" loved her make-up and fashion and enjoyed ballroom dancing, completing exams just last week.

A couple of years ago she took her talent to the big stage when she auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in Manchester.

Hodgson said: "Heaven has got another angel and she'll be singing up there now with her grandad.

"She'll be sadly missed but the memories we hold are great and we all loved her to bits.

"She could be fiery when she wanted and we were always joking around but that was Oli and there'll never be another one. She definitely broke the mould."

Mother Charlotte said Olivia had loved singing since she was a little girl and was 'coming along great' with her singing lessons at Stagecraft in Bury.

She said: "She'd always be singing, wherever she was. She would sit in class and sing and get told off by the teachers.

"I can't put into words what she was like - she used to say 'I'm speckle' - you just had to meet her.

"I feel lost. I'm heartbroken. I just want her to walk back through that front door and start giving me mither again and talking about boys and what not."

Hodgson said the family, including Olivia's sister Catriona, 17, and other step- brothers and sisters would somehow find a way to get through the tragedy.

He said: "We'll find a way to cope. We're a big family and we'll get through it, we've got to, but it's going to be hard."

Olivia wasn't even supposed to be going to the concert but went along when her pal Adam Lawler's other friend couldn't make it.

Adam is in a serious condition in hospital with what his mother Sally described as life-changing injuries.

Hodgson said he wanted to "say a huge thanks" to everyone who had played a part in the aftermath of Monday's attack and for all the messages of support the family had received on social media.

Describing the attack as "cowardly" he said we must all learn from the incident.

He added: "Britain's got to learn from it, we've all got to learn from it. We can't stop our children and keep them in all the time but we do our best to keep them safe.

"I'm angry at the bloke who did it. It's such a cowardly thing to attack children who haven't harmed anybody. Why target innocent children? He's hit the Arena hardest in a place and at a time that would cause the maximum damage and injury.

"Our thoughts are with everybody else who's been involved - with Adam, with the emergency services - everybody involved in making things as safe as possible."

Video footage of the carnage on Monday night showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood.

One eye witness said she heard a "massive bang" and saw a "stampede" of people sprint out of the venue with one girl shouting "I don't know where my sister is".

There were reports online that more than 50 children that left the stadium without guardians were taken to the nearby Holiday Inn.

Thousands of social media users started using the hashtag #ManchesterMissing to circulate images of missing concert-goers in a desperate bid to track them down.

