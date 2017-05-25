WASHINGTON (AP) " Senate intelligence committee to subpoena two of former national security adviser Mike Flynn's businesses.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Senate intelligence committee to subpoena two of former national security adviser Mike Flynn's businesses.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 25 May 2017 09:44:11 Processing Time: 12ms