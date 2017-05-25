Closing arguments held in New Jersey father's murder trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) " Closing arguments have been made in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that prosecutors failed to show that 23-year-old David Creato was guilty, stressing that they had to prove their case "beyond a reasonable doubt " not probably, not could of, not might of."

But prosecutors say Creato was desperate to keep his girlfriend and noted that he was the only person with Brendan Creato the night he disappeared. They said it wouldn't take much to smother a sleeping child.

Creato has maintained Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's body was found hours later in a creek.