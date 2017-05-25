8:03am Thu 25 May
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending May 21, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

1. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Surrender by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

3. 16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. No Middle Name by Lee Child - 9780399593581 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Buttons & Pain by Penelope Sky - 9781536531039 - (Self)

7. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)

10. Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank - 9780062390806 - (William Morrow)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

