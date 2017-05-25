7:13am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Report: Texas city to pay family $850,000 for fatal shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) " A Texas city will pay $850,000 to the family of an unarmed black college football player who was shot and killed by a white police officer responding to an August 2015 burglary call at a car dealership.

An Arlington City Council report obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicates the payment will settle a claim filed by the family of 19-year-old Christian Taylor.

Taylor was seen in security footage vandalizing cars at the dealership and then crashing a car into the showroom.

He was shot by rookie officer Brad Miller, who claimed Taylor was advancing toward him.

Police Chief Will Johnson fired Miller days later, saying he used poor judgment. A grand jury last June declined to indict Miller.

Taylor played football at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 25 May 2017 08:01:05 Processing Time: 34ms