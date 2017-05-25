7:02am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nielsen's top programs for May 15-21

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 15-21. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 13.19 million.

2. "Bull," CBS, 10.85 million.

3. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 10.07 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.112 million.

5. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.11 million.

6. "Billboard Music Awards," ABC, 8.7 million.

7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.6 million.

8. "Survivor," CBS, 8.28 million.

9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.25 million.

10. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.92 million.

11. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.89 million.

12. "60 Minutes" (8 p.m.), CBS, 7.47 million.

13. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.45 million.

14. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.44 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 3, TNT, 7 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Washington vs. Boston, Game 7, TNT, 6.82 million.

17. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.48 million.

Continued below.

Related Content

18. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 1, TNT, 6.45 million.

19. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 3, ESPN, 6.33 million.

20. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 6.25 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 25 May 2017 07:50:32 Processing Time: 62ms