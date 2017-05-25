Turkey arrests academic, teacher on hunger strike

ISTANBUL (AP) " Turkey's state-run news agency says two dismissed public employees on a hunger strike have been arrested for membership in a terror organization.

The Anadolu news agency reported that academic Nuriye Gulmen and teacher Semih Ozakca were detained Monday and had their homes raided.

The two staged sit-ins in Turkey's capital, Ankara, and started their hunger strike 76 days ago, demanding to be returned to their jobs.

They are among more than 100,000 civil servants who have been dismissed under the state of emergency declared in Turkey after last summer's failed coup attempt.

The Turkish government says the purge is necessary to weed out followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for orchestrating the coup attempt.

Anadolu did not say in which terror organization the two are accused of holding membership.