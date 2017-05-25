6:00am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Neighbor charged with aggravated murder, arson in deaths of 5 kids and 2 adults in Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) " Neighbor charged with aggravated murder, arson in deaths of 5 kids and 2 adults in Ohio house fire.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 May 2017 06:37:14 Processing Time: 46ms