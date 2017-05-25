3:13am Thu 25 May
Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins

WASHINGTON (AP) " The poor and the disabled are big losers in President Donald Trump's budget proposal while the Pentagon is a big winner.

Trump's plan makes deep cuts in safety net programs including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. The proposal also includes big cuts in Social Security's disability program.

Trump released his budget proposal Tuesday. Student loans, farm subsidies and food stamps would also be cut.

Defense spending and border security would get significant boosts. The budget would also establish a new paid leave program for new parents.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

