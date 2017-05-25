Puerto Rico university president faced with arrest resigns

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " The interim president of Puerto Rico's largest public university has resigned just hours before she was ordered to end a student strike or face jail time.

Nivia Fernandez stepped down on Tuesday along with three members of the board of governors of the University of Puerto Rico.

A judge on Monday had threatened to arrest Fernandez if she did not present a plan to reopen the university. Students shuttered the university nearly two months ago to protest $450 million in proposed budget cuts sought by a federal control board overseeing the island's finances amid an economic crisis.

Fernandez had asked police and justice officials to intervene, to no avail.

She served for 13 weeks after the previous president resigned with several top-ranking university officials in protest of the looming cuts.