1:09am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Britain's queen, royals hold a moment of silence for Manchester attack victims

LONDON (AP) " Britain's queen, royals hold a moment of silence for Manchester attack victims.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 25 May 2017 01:58:43 Processing Time: 95ms