Investigator accused of crime in bid to get Trump tax data

Prosecutors say a private investigator's attempt to obtain President Donald Trump's federal tax returns was unsuccessful, and the man faces charges of misrepresenting his Social Security number in the effort.

Court documents filed this month say Jordan Hamlett used a computer application at a public government website in an attempt to get Trump's records. Prosecutors say Hamlett did this in September, while Trump was still a candidate for president, by using the Federal Student Aid-Datashare application.

Hamlet owns a private investigations agency in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Prosecutors say that in an interview with federal agents in a Baton Rouge hotel lobby, Hamlett acknowledged the crime and "sounded proud of what he had done."

Hamlett pleaded not guilty. His lawyer didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages Tuesday.

