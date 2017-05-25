Macedonian court convicts 9 over parliament invasion

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) " A Macedonian court has convicted nine people of participating in a mob invasion of parliament last month that left more than 100 people injured.

The Skopje court on Tuesday imposed six-month suspended jail sentences on all nine men, who had pleaded guilty and expressed repentance over the violence.

An angry mob stormed parliament on April 27 after lawmakers clashed over the election of a new speaker. Among the injured were several lawmakers, including opposition leader Zoran Zaev.

Police have charged more than 30 people suspected of involvement.

Macedonia's interior ministry has already suspended 16 police officers, including a senior ministry official, over their failure to prevent the invasion.